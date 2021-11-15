iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $145.44. 525,920 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18.

