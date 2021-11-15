iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 108,205 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 249,952 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,829,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period.

SUSB opened at $25.76 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

