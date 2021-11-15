iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

