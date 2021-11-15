iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter.

DSI opened at $92.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $93.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.46.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

