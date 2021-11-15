iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.34 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

