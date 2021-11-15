iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Boosted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $55,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.97 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

