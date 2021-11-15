Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.32

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 1545481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

TALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

