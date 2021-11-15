Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

ITRM opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.