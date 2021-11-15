Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $14,175.58 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $14,175.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.13. 336,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.03, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.