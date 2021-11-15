ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ITV stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

