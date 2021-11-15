IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 186,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

