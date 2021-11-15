IX Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

IX Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 16th. IX Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IX Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. IX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

