Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

JKHY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.94. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.53. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.86.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

