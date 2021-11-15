Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $288.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.93 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,379,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 207,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.