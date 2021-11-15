Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $16,889,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 279,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

