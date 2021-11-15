James H. Graves Sells 10,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $610.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $29,097,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,552,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

