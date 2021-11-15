Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JCYGY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

