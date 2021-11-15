Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.28. 17,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,587. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

