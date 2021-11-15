JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,069.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 976.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 140.06. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

