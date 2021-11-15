Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Certara, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Certara in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $38.96 on Monday. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -92.76.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock valued at $436,048,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

