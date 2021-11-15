JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 112,784.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

