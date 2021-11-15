Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.60. The stock has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

