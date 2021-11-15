Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,697.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,959.52. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39 shares of company stock valued at $108,519.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

