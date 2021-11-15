Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,509 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.46, for a total transaction of $2,971,182.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $316.52 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $323.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.33.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

