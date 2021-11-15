JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 10,123 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,419,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,307,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,202,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.