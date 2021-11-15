JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Trecora Resources worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth $800,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 848,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 63,731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.77 and a beta of 0.64. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

