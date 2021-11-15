JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FONAR were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FONAR by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $18.39 on Monday. FONAR Co. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.