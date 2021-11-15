JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,894.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,502 shares of company stock worth $7,255,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

