JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

