JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $166.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

