JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lowered by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $494.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

