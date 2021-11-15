JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,651 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Miller Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Miller Industries by 159.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR opened at $36.59 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

