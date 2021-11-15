JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,467 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PFLT opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

