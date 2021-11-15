JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,237 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.98 on Monday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

