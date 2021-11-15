JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $193,000 Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

