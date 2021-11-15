JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 321.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.59% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

