JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

