Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after buying an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

