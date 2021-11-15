Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 103.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

