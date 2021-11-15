Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $570.40 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $570.40 million and $90.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00008588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00145679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017857 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.00483366 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00076587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 150,722,638 coins and its circulating supply is 100,625,000 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

