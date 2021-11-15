KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

