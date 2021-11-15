KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 47,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,121,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KE by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KE by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KE by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

