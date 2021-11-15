Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.