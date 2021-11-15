Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

G24 stock opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($86.31).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

