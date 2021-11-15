Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.10. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €55.40 ($65.18) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

