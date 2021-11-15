Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.10. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €55.40 ($65.18) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

