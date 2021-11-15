Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €681.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €782.67 ($920.78).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €677.80 ($797.41) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €648.70 and a 200-day moving average of €700.08. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

