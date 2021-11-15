Kevin Davidson Purchases 32,169 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) insider Kevin Davidson bought 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.14 ($2,521.74).
Shares of NBB stock opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.08) on Monday. Norman Broadbent plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.98 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.94.
Norman Broadbent Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.