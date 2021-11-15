Kevin Davidson Purchases 32,169 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) insider Kevin Davidson bought 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.14 ($2,521.74).

Shares of NBB stock opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.08) on Monday. Norman Broadbent plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.98 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.94.

Get Norman Broadbent alerts:

Norman Broadbent Company Profile

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, and leadership consulting and assessment, as well as coaching and talent management, mezzanine level search, and executive search solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.