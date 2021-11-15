KeyCorp Increases Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.
NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.49 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
