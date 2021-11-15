KeyCorp Increases Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.49 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

