KeyCorp Raises Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $27.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

