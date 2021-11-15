KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $40,566.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

